Chewy, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chewy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Grady now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 312.57, a PEG ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Chewy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,889 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chewy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102,576 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

