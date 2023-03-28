Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AVROBIO, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AVROBIO in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AVROBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday.

AVROBIO Trading Up 12.8 %

Institutional Trading of AVROBIO

Shares of AVRO opened at $1.10 on Monday. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 670,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 332,639 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 270,083 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVROBIO

(Get Rating)

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.