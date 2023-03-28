Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $16.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

TSE OVV opened at C$47.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$79.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 6.96%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

