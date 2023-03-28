Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $162.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 31.80%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also

