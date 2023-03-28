Wedbush Comments on Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Petco Health and Wellness’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

