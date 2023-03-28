Wedbush Comments on Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Chewy in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHWY. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.81.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chewy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chewy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Chewy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

