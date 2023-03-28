Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.82 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.93.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.