Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BK. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

BK opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

