BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$149.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.60.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. BRP has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,115,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 378,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 192,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 512.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187,027 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

