Desjardins Comments on Bombardier Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bombardier’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Bombardier from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Bombardier has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$2.29. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.30 billion.

