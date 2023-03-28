Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $3.60 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

