Wells Fargo & Company to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Friday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

