Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALPN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

ALPN opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $212.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.29. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,056,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,551 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,540,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,368,000.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

