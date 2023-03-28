Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Issued By Oppenheimer

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

JEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NYSE:JEF opened at $30.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

