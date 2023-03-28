Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $55.39 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

