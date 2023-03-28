SVB Leerink Comments on Phreesia, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Phreesia in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.89). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phreesia’s current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Phreesia stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.65. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 610.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,110,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,307,000 after buying an additional 394,599 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,372,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in Phreesia by 6.1% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,845 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

