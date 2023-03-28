Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Brixmor Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $20.38 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

