Brokers Offer Predictions for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPRY. SVB Leerink began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $240.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.08.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

