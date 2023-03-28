Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Wi-Lan Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James also issued estimates for Wi-Lan’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$50.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

