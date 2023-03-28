Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Lowered by Raymond James (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.42. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.