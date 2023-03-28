FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Price Performance
About Health and Happiness (H&H) International
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care products, adult nutrition and care products, and pet nutrition and care products worldwide. The company's infant formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.
