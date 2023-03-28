Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Lowered by Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.15.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.73. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

