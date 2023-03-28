FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aziyo Biologics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.65). The consensus estimate for Aziyo Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share.
Aziyo Biologics Trading Up 22.4 %
Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.11. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.01.
In other Aziyo Biologics news, major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $163,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,625,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.
Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.
