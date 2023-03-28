FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aziyo Biologics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.65). The consensus estimate for Aziyo Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share.

Aziyo Biologics Trading Up 22.4 %

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.11. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,259,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $163,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,625,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

