Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.42) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.41). The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $583.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,120,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,664,000 after purchasing an additional 334,278 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

