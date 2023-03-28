ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives $16.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENGGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.