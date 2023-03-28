ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives $16.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENGGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

