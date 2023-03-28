eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay Stock Down 0.1 %

eBay stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in eBay by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

