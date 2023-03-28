Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.13) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.20). The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.62) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

PYXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ PYXS opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.86. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,131 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 159.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,170,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,971 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 222.6% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 645,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 445,149 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 229,923 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

