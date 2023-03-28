FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Century Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.95). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IPSC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.69. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Therapeutics news, insider Luis Borges sold 15,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $55,369.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,244.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

