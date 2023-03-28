Pyxis Oncology, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($4.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital analyst A. Evertts expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.50) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.62) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 22.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

