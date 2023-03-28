Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Geely Automobile in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Geely Automobile’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Geely Automobile’s FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

GELYY opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

