DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.24 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DTE Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.25. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $105.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.11 and its 200-day moving average is $114.63. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

