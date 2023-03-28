FY2023 EPS Estimates for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Raised by Analyst

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Expeditors International of Washington in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.79. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $105.43 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average of $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,169,000 after purchasing an additional 242,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 291,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

