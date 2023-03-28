Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Magenta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magenta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 71,249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 134,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 191,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,558,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

See Also

