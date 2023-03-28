Generation Bio Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Generation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GBIO. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

GBIO opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

