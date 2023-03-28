Research Analysts Offer Predictions for 89bio, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for 89bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

ETNB stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $498,394. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

