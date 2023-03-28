Kubient (KBNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kubient Stock Performance

Kubient stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Kubient has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Get Kubient alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kubient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kubient by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kubient by 269.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kubient during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.