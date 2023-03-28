Conn’s (CONN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conn’s Stock Performance

Shares of CONN opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $137.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CONN shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

About Conn’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Conn’s by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Conn’s by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

