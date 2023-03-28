Lightbridge (LTBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lightbridge Stock Performance

Shares of LTBR stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.78. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lightbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Lightbridge

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightbridge

In other Lightbridge news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 17,149 shares of Lightbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,182,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,944.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lightbridge by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lightbridge by 68.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,106 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Lightbridge by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lightbridge by 72.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lightbridge by 37.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.