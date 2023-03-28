Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $14.85 Average PT from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Ellington Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE EFC opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $803.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 41.89, a quick ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.87%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

