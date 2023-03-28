Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Boosted by Zacks Research

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

AXP opened at $163.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.79. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $194.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

