EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $11.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get EVgo alerts:

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EVgo by 2,540.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 333,509 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in EVgo by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in EVgo by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in EVgo by 42.5% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Price Performance

EVgo Company Profile

EVGO stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. EVgo has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.94.

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.