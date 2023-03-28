Vesuvius’ (VSVS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 585 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.53) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 465 ($5.71).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Vesuvius Price Performance

VSVS opened at GBX 396.80 ($4.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 409.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 380.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 282.37 ($3.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 448.60 ($5.51).

Vesuvius Increases Dividend

About Vesuvius

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.75 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.50. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is presently 3,283.58%.

(Get Rating)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.