Barclays Trims Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Target Price to $10.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VORGet Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

VOR opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.69. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 57,990 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 159,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

