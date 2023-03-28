Barclays Trims Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Target Price to $10.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.
Vor Biopharma Price Performance
VOR opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.69. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.57.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
