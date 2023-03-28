Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 520,656 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 598.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 220,646 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $329,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
