Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Accelerate Diagnostics

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at $217,996.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $29,505.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,640 shares in the company, valued at $64,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $73,148.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at $217,996.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 290,535 shares of company stock valued at $142,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 520,656 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 598.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 220,646 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $329,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Featured Articles

