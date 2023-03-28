Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $50.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

