General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $93.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 266.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $121,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $93.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,110.33, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

