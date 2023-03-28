Analysts Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Target Price at $23.38

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,671,000 after buying an additional 834,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after buying an additional 1,497,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,072,000 after buying an additional 699,534 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,457,000 after buying an additional 1,073,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,241 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

