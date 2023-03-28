Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $48.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.79.
Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Carrier Global
Carrier Global Price Performance
CARR stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.