Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $37,470.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,341 shares of company stock valued at $126,073. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
