Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $138.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $37,470.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,341 shares of company stock valued at $126,073. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.