Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $6.53 Average PT from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.53.

A number of analysts have commented on KGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently -25.53%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Natixis acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.